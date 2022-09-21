Mitsubishi Motors’ New Generation ASX for Europe Premieres Online – Press Release

TOKYO, Sept 21, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Motors Corporation announced that Mitsubishi Motors Europe B.V., Mitsubishi Motors’ subsidiary in Europe, premiered the new generation ASX for European market at an online event.

New ASX

ASX (RVR or Outlander Sport in some markets), a compact SUV, is one of Mitsubishi Motors’ core models which was introduced to Europe in 2010. Based on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance CMF-B platform, the new ASX is a compact SUV supplied by Renault and developed specifically for the European market. The model will be manufactured at Renault’s Valladolid plant in Spain and will be in Mitsubishi Motors’ showrooms in select European markets from March 2023.

The new ASX features a flowing silhouette from the front to the rear, and the character line which rises toward the rear combines with the floating roof to give the vehicle a dynamic styling that expresses its agile driving. An element of Mitsubishi Motors’ Dynamic Shield design concept is added to the front face, with a robust grille staging the iconic three-diamond logo. Further, sleek body sides and wide shoulders emphasize the powerfulness of the vehicle as it firmly grips the ground.

The new generation ASX features a wide range of powertrain options to match today’s varying needs in Europe. Topping the line-up will be the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model with a 1.6-liter gasoline engine, two electric motors (an alternator-starter and a main motor), an automatic, multi-mode gearbox, and a 10.5 kWh battery. The full hybrid (HEV) model is comprised of a 1.6-liter gasoline engine with two electric motors, an automatic, multi-mode gearbox, and a 1.3 kWh battery. The mild hybrid model combines a 1.3-liter direct injection turbo with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed double-clutch automatic transmission (7DCT), and the entry model is available with a 1.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine and a 6-speed manual transmission.

Inside, a spacious cargo area and sliding rear bench…