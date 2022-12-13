Mitsubishi Power, Government and Industry Leaders Discuss Energy Security and Tr… – Press Release

Singapore, Dec 13, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, has kicked off its 2022 Gas Turbine Technical Seminar in Bangladesh. Set to take place in Dhaka from 11-12 December 2022, the two-day event aims to discuss the latest solutions and services in the power generation industry to advance energy security and decarbonization.

Present at the conference were Md. Habibur Rahman, Honorable Secretary, Power Division, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Bangladesh; Engr. Md Mahbubur Rahman, Chairman of Bangladesh Power Development Board; Mr. Tatsuya Machida, (Deputy Chief of Mission), from the Japan Embassy and Osamu Ono, Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer, Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific; amongst others.

The event, attended by around 200 government representatives, industry leaders and local partners, includes dedicated user sessions and presentations by Mitsubishi Power’s technical experts that deep dive into Mitsubishi Power’s industry leading solutions and services – from decarbonization technologies such as hydrogen and ammonia co-firing, to enhancement of the reliability and performance of gas turbines.

Md. Habibur Rahman, Honorable Secretary, Power Division, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Bangladesh; Engr. Md Mahbubur Rahman, Chairman of Bangladesh Power Development Board; and Mr. Tatsuya Machida, (Deputy Chief of Mission), from the Japan Embassy – together with Osamu Ono, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific – graced the opening ceremony. The dignitaries gave speeches underscoring the importance of partnership across nations, sectors and industries to support Bangladesh’s transition to cleaner energy while maintaining energy security, accessibility and affordability.

“Bangladesh was the first Asia Pacific country where Mitsubishi Power successfully delivered a steam turbine back in 1960. Since then, we have remained committed to our…