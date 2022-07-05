Mitsubishi Power Receives Serial Contracts from Taiwan Power for Large-Scale Mod… – Press Release

— Four Unit with Eight M501G Model Gas Turbines to Be Upgraded for Environmental Regulatory Compliance and Improved Operating Flexibility —

– Project to be completed in 2025.

– Utilization of air-cooled combustors, premix functionality will significantly decrease NOx emissions, while securing high generating capacity and operating flexibility

TOKYO, July 5, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has received a series of contracts from Taiwan’s state-owned Taiwan Power Company (TPC) for a large-scale renovation project of power generation equipment at the Datan Power Plant in the city of Taoyuan, on the outskirts of the capital city of Taipei. The contract covers a total of four unit of gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power plant (Unit 3 to Unit 6), comprising a total of eight gas turbines. The aim of the renovation project is to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide (NOx) while maintaining generating capacity, allowing the plant to comply with increasingly tight environmental regulations, as well as to enhance operating flexibility by improving the operations and maintenance (O&M). Completion is scheduled for 2025.

Datan Power Plant

The Datan Power Plant is a natural gas fired GTCC power plant located approximately 50km west of Taipei. It has a total of 20 gas turbines (including Units 8 and 9, currently under construction), and is one of the largest natural gas-fired power plants in Taiwan. Once all facilities are completed and operational, the plant will have a total combined output of approximately 7,000 megawatts (MW). Mitsubishi Power has supplied 14 of these gas turbines, for units 1-6. The six turbines for units 1-2 are M501F models, and the remaining eight are M501G models. This project covers the M501G models, with work conducted on each unit in succession.

To reduce NOx emissions, the current combustors will be replaced with an air-cooled, premix combustors (systems in which fuel and air…