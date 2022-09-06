Mitsubishi Power’s State-of-the-Art M701JAC Gas Turbine Exceeds 8,000 Actual Op… – Press Release

— Air-cooled JAC Series Establishes Industry Benchmark of Reliability for 50Hz Power Generation —

– Milestone for the M701JAC model achieved by the first unit installed for the 5,300 MW GTCC power plant project in Thailand.

– An M501JAC model (for 60Hz power generation) currently undergoing long-term verification testing at the T-Point 2 facility at the Takasago Machinery Works has also reproduced the 8,000 hours of operation first achieved in 2018.

TOKYO, Sept 6, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has achieved an accumulated 8,000 hours of actual operating hours (AOH) for its M701JAC gas turbine. The subject gas turbine unit was installed for gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power generation system operated as part of a joint venture between Thailand’s Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited, one of the country’s largest independent power producers (IPP), and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. The 60Hz model M501JAC gas turbine previously achieved 8,000 AOH in June 2018, and with the 50Hz model M701JAC now having exceeded 8,000 AOH as well, the state-of-the-art air-cooled JAC (J Series Air Cooled) series has established an industry benchmark of reliability for both the 50Hz and 60Hz markets.

JAC Advanced Class Gas Turbine

Further, a M501JAC model gas turbine utilized for a long-term demonstration operation begun in July 2020 at the T-Point 2 combined cycle power plant validation facility on the grounds of the Takasago Machinery Works in Hyogo Prefecture, has recently reproduced the result of more than 8,000 AOH. This achievement provides even more solid evidence of the reliability of JAC Series gas turbines.

The GTCC power plant project in Thailand is a joint venture between Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. to build and operate two large-scale power plants, one in Chonburi Province and one in Rayong Province, comprising eight M701JAC gas turbine units with a…