MLS launches investigation after DC United ahead Taxi Fountas accused of utilizing racial slur

Inter Miami players threatened to walk off the pitch following the alleged incident

Major League Soccer (MLS) has launched an investigation following allegations of racism during Sunday’s encounter between DC United and Inter Miami.

United forward Taxi Fountas was accused of directing a racial slur towards Inter defender Damion Lowe.

“There was a racist comment that was unacceptable,” Inter manager Phil Neville said post-match.

“A word was used that I think is unacceptable in society. I think it’s the worst word in the world.

Neville, who along with his DC United counterpart Wayne Rooney were asked to talk to referee Ismail Elfath after the altercation, added: “There is no place at all for racism on a football field or society.”

With play paused, Neville entered into discussions regarding whether his players should leave the field following the clash between Greek international Fountas and Jamaica’s Lowe at Audi Field in Washington.

On resumption, Fountas, who scored shortly before the…