MNK LOSS ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Mallinckrodt plc Invest… – Press Release

NEW YORK, April 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Mallinckrodt plc MNK resulting from allegations that Mallinckrodt may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



SO WHAT: If you purchased Mallinckrodt securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=13407 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 17, 2023, The Buxton Helmsley Group, Inc., a “New York City-based investment advisor to clients with financial interests in Mallinckrodt Plc.” issued two open letters and press releases, later corrected. In a corrected press release, Buxton Helmsley Group alleged that it is “delivering the results of an extensive investigation into financial misconduct at the Company involving an evidenced scheme of concealing asset value depreciation/impairment expenses, in violation of GAAP ASC 350, 360 and Regulation S-X, taking place both before and after the Company’s Chapter 11 Reorganization.”

The Buxton Helmsley Group also alleged that it is “demanding the restatement of the historical financial statements of the Company, and demanding write-downs of post-reorganization asset values based on the Company’s prior-professed standards of determining the fair value of asset’s securing the Company’s capital structure.”

On this news, the price of Mallinckrodt’s stock price fell 5% to close at $7.78 per share on March 20, 2023.

