MNT-Halan Attracts $400 Million in Largest Funding in Egypt and the Middle East … – Press Release

─ Chimera Abu Dhabi invests more than $200 million in Egypt’s leading fintech

─ Company also raises US $140 million through two securitized bond issuances

─ Company is in advanced stages to close additional $60 million of primary capital from international investors

MNT-Halan, Egypt’s leading and fastest growing fintech ecosystem, announced today that Chimera Abu Dhabi has invested more than $200 million in equity in exchange for over 20% of the company. In addition, the company is in advanced stages with leading international investors to raise $60 million of primary capital. Following the completion of these investments, MNT-Halan’s valuation will exceed $1 billion. These investments demonstrate continued confidence in MNT-Halan’s value proposition, management team and superior technology, and will also enable international growth. This funding follows a $120 million investment in Q3 2021 by other major global and regional growth investors, including Development Partners International (DPI), Apis Growth Fund II, and Lorax Capital Partners.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005989/en/

MNT-Halan’s co-founders Mounir Nakhla, CEO, and Ahmed Mohsen, CTO (Photo: Business Wire)

Committed to bringing seamless financial services to the unbanked and underbanked customers in Egypt and the surrounding region, MNT-Halan’s digital ecosystem includes business loans, consumer finance, payments and e-commerce, all of which are backed by Neuron, the company’s proprietary technology.

Seif Fikry, CEO of Chimera Abu Dhabi, said, “We are thrilled to be part of Egypt’s greatest fintech success story. MNT-Halan’s upward trajectory and momentum reflect the management team’s realization of its extraordinary vision to transform a high touch business by seamlessly infusing an unparalleled proprietary tech platform while increasing product depth for its target customer segment.”

MNT-Halan Founder…