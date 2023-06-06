MOBIA Appoints Lenny Liscio as Vice President of Finance – Press Release

DARTMOUTH, NS, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ – MOBIA, a leading full-suite Canadian systems integrator, welcomes Lenny Liscio as Vice President of Finance. As an integral part of the senior leadership team, Liscio will oversee the company’s finance and accounting operations. More importantly, he will support MOBIA’s continued growth with strategic financial planning focused on prioritizing investments and managing the company’s financial risk.

Mr. Liscio is a 30-year veteran of the IT solutions and services industry, amassing a broad range of financial and management leadership capabilities, including cash management, debt management, foreign exchange, mergers and acquisitions, capital structuring, and risk management.

Most recently, as Chief Financial Officer at FlexITy Solutions Inc., he was responsible for all finance, treasury, administration, and reporting functions. Prior to joining FlexITy, Liscio held senior leadership positions at several Canadian firms where he guided strategic direction, led the seamless integration of two large organizations following an acquisition, built financial infrastructures to support revenue and headcount growth as well as geographical expansion, and oversaw corporate compliance and securities exchange related requirements.

“I’m incredibly excited to join the MOBIA team,” said Liscio. “The company has strategically positioned itself in emerging technology trends, like AI, accelerating its growth trajectory. I hope to apply my years of experience in finance within the IT industry to contribute to its continued success.”

With a strong leadership team and a culture rooted in a commitment to excellence, innovation, and inclusivity, MOBIA felt like a natural fit for Liscio. “I was inspired by my conversations with CEO, Rob Lane, and President, Michael Reeves, before I joined the company,” said Liscio. “Their vision for MOBIA’s future and their commitment to fostering a positive culture has not only put the company on track to grow rapidly but…