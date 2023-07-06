Mobile Car Washing Market Size to Hit US$21.7 billion in 2033, expanding at a CA… – Press Release

New York, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global mobile car washing market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 21.7 billion by 2033-end, expanding at 8.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, according to this latest study by Persistence Market Research .

The market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to several factors, including growing number of car owners, rising demand for convenience, and growing trend of sustainability. Rapid urbanization is also driving the market as car owners are looking for car washes directly delivering services to their desired location. This eliminates the need for car owners to travel to a fixed location, wait in queues, or coordinate their schedule around a car wash appointment.

The market in North America stands out as one of the world’s largest and most diverse. Factors such as increasing car ownership, urbanization, service advancements, and growing preference for environmentally friendly cleaning methods have contributed to the market’s expansion and enhanced convenience, driving its growth.

The global market is competitive in nature, with several brands and producers providing a wide range of services. Spiffy, Inc., MobileWash, Cozicars, and GoWashMyCar Ltd. are among the leading companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for mobile car washing reached a size of US$ 8.5 billion in 2022.

in 2022. Revenue from waterless car washing is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. Online booking of mobile car washing accounted for a 33.4% share of the global market.

share of the global market. Subscription-based mobile car washing is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 11.6% through 2033.

“Rising car ownership and urbanization are leading to a surge in the demand for mobile car washing services. Car owners are investing in high-quality, eco-friendly, and…