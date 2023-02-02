Mobility 21 Leaders Laud More Than $1.3 Billion Awarded to Transit and Rail Proj… – Press Release

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday afternoon awards of more than $1.3 billion in state funding to transit and rail capital projects in Southern California, providing a major boost to regional efforts to significantly improve transportation and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, congestion and vehicle miles traveled.

CalSTA’s Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (TIRCP) is awarding approximately $2.5 billion to 16 existing projects throughout the state, including $1.3 billion for eight projects in Southern California. This funding was specifically targeted to existing projects that previously received TIRCP grants and demonstrated that a supplemental state grant would leverage or maintain significant local or federal investment. The awards are designed to protect important existing projects by returning them to full funding status and avoiding putting other committed funds at risk.

“I would like to thank Governor Newsom, Secretary Toks Omishakin, and CalSTA for their leadership on transit and intercity rail investments in Southern California,” said Metro CEO and Mobility 21 Chair Stephanie Wiggins. “This funding will help Southern California transportation agencies leverage significant federal resources from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, help us meet our shared equity and climate goals, and, most importantly, it will help us meet the transit needs of those in our communities.”

“These awards show that Mobility 21 members from throughout Southern California are focused on creating the best infrastructure possible to keep people and goods moving,” said Paul Granillo, President & CEO of Inland Empire Economic Partnership and Mobility 21 Vice Chair.

“This funding supports major projects crucial to implementing transportation strategies to help us achieve our shared regional goals with the State,” said Kome Ajise, Executive Director of the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) and Mobility 21 Board Member. “In expanding and improving…