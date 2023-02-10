Mobily Wraps up LEAP 2023 with New Partnership Announcements – Press Release

New collaboration between Mobily and Cisco to boost cybersecurity measures

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As LEAP 2023 wraps up, Mobily unveils a new series of agreements and partnerships across a wide range of technology fields, including cloud centers, digitalization, and cybersecurity as well as presenting their Digital Hub initiative.

Thousands of delegates, experts and industry leaders attended the last day of the Kingdom’s mega-event, which envisioned the future of technology and provided a platform for new products and solutions.

Highlights on day four for Mobily are announcements of new Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with companies such as Tata Consulting Services, Cisco AWS and many more.

Digital Hub initiative

During the conference, Mobily presented its Digital Hub initiative, which enhances the Kingdom’s position as the first regional hub. The center also includes an integrated system of submarine cables that connect the world from east to west, in addition to Terrestrial networks, data centers, landing stations, and the JED1 IX International Neutral Internet Exchange in partnership with Equinix.

M. Thamer Al-Fadda, Senior Vice President, Wholesale and Carrier Services, said: “During the past few days in LEAP, we have signed a number of agreements with our partners, through which we look forward to achieving our goal of enhancing digital infrastructure and improving customer experience. In carriers and operators’ sector, we have invested to provide a diversified portfolio of services and solutions for expanding the local and international infrastructure. In addition to building new partnerships to achieve sustainable growth in the communications and information technology sector.”

Cisco

Mobily inked a new 3 year-long collaboration with Cisco Systems Company to leverage…