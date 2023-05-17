Mobi’s Seamless AI: A Safe and Non-disruptive Solution for Capturing Product Sal… – Press Release

Mobi, an AI-driven software developed by MFMsoft, is revolutionizing the way consumer product and brand companies access real-time product sales data. Unlike API connections that pose privacy concerns, Mobi securely links companies to their customers’ systems, allowing them to retrieve their own products’ sales data in real-time while preserving customer control over information. Previously, companies relied on manual data from a small percentage of customers, leaving the majority inaccessible. Mobi eliminates this limitation by seamlessly connecting with various customer systems, capturing 100% of sales data instantly. Additionally, Mobi’s innovative feature injects product images into customers’ online menus, replacing unauthorized images with approved ones. The software’s development prioritized non-disruption to customers’ digital environments, resulting in a solution that opens new possibilities for businesses worldwide. After successful testing, Mobi is now available for licensing, promising to be a game-changer in helping businesses make data-driven decisions and optimize their operations in any language and country.

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Tools that can help keep Product and Brand Companies up with the ever-changing landscape of technology and information technology are in high demand. One such breakthrough comes in the form of Mobi, a revolutionary AI-driven software developed by MFMsoft. Officially launched on October 24, 2022, Mobi is already making waves by enabling consumer product companies to capture real-time product sales data from their customers’ systems.

Beverage Digest, the foremost publication in the beverage industry, known for its extensive coverage of the global non-alcoholic beverage sector, showcased a comprehensive feature on Mobi that delved deeply into the value it offers for all beverage companies.

The innovation behind Mobi lies in its ability to safely and seamlessly link consumer product companies with…