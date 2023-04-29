Modern Menswear Brand Coofandy Revels in a Year of Online Success with Cotton-Li… – Press Release

NEW YORK, April 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Coofandy, the modern menswear designer with an eye toward comfort and style, is excited to announce the celebration of its online store’s year anniversary. With the goal of styling men to create confidence through clothing, the company has developed its latest cotton collection to fit any man’s needs in any situation. The line fits an array of styles, fits, and formalities, so that no man will be without the confidence to express and enjoy himself. As part of the anniversary festivities, Coofandy is offering savings on the latest collection.

Designed around the versatility of cotton and linen, Coofandy’s latest collection fits any occasion, whether it’s a day spent at the beach or a Sunday brunch. With various cuts and patterns, any man can find the perfect look to go about his day with breeze.

Casual Beach Threads

Beach Hippie Shirts – The new beach hippie shirt is designed with a band collar and rolled up sleeves that provide versatility, so the man wearing it can be both casual and slightly formal in cool or warm weather. Its curved hem also provides coverage for bending or squatting.

Beach Button Shirts – The breathable linen makes the beach button shirt ideal for warm days in the sun. The light texture and clean lines give a subtle elegance that can be paired with a surfside barbecue or a picnic in the park.

Loose Fit Hippie Pants – Keeping things casual but cozy, the linen hippie pants provide comfort and a little bit of warmth for cool coastal evenings.

Sunday Casual