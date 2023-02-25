Modified Starch Global Market Report 2023: Potential Alternative Sources of Modi… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Modified Starch Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Starch Esters & Ethers, Resistant, Cationic, Pre-gelatinized, and Others); By Material; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global modified starch market size is expected to reach USD 19.83 billion by 2032, according to a new study by the publisher. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The market is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period due to its use in a variety of industries such as paper, foods, medicine, and textile, as well as other applications such as recyclable polymers, films, and adhesives. The sector is most likely being driven by rising nutrition and health concerns, and a shift toward a healthier diet.

It is projected that there will be an increase in the consumption of these products in bakery, convenience, and dairy foods. For instance, Etenia, a brand-new multifunctional starch that has been altered to operate as an ingredient in creamy clean-label dairy products, was introduced by the Royal Avebe, in April 2022.

Modified starch has low protein and fat/lipid content but a high viscosity, which enhances the flavor, aroma, and color of the dish to which it is added. It can be used in a variety of dishes and has organoleptic properties. Due to changing lifestyles and rising disposable money, customers’ demand for ready-to-eat food products has risen recently which drives the market of modified starch.

Due to changing customer tastes, the growing need for modified starch in personal care and cosmetic goods is causing the market to grow at a significant rate. Modified starches are powerful raw material substitutes for silicones and other substances, and they also lessen greasiness. For instance, as a significant emulsion stabilizer and viscosity enhancer,…