ModMed Launches AMP Digital Marketing Services for OBGYN Providers – Press Release

Healthcare technology leader first unveiled the digital marketing service in 2022 to help providers manage their brand and reputation online

ModMed® announced today that it expanded its digital marketing services solution, ModMed AMP, to its OBGYN suite to assist providers with connecting to new patients and creating a more engaging experience for existing ones. ModMed AMP was designed to help physicians enhance their online presence, monitor and respond to patient reviews, sell products and services online, and make it easier for OBGYNs to market their practices overall.

A recent study1 conducted by ModMed found that 69% of respondents believed it was important for a doctor’s office to have a modern-looking website.* This data demonstrates the importance of providers focusing on building a strong online presence to provide consumers with the customer experience they expect.

“Today’s patient journey is far different than it was a decade ago and is continuing to evolve at a fast pace. Prospective patients live in a digital world, and OBGYN practices need to meet them where they are,” said Celine Kaiser, senior vice president of OBGYN at ModMed. “ModMed AMP offers tools like website design and search engine optimization, digital ad design, reputation management, electronic storefronts and more. Practices can use these tools to help create and maintain an online presence.”

ModMed AMP’s services include: