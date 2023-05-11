ModMed® OBGYN integrates aesthetics into its all-in-one solution – Press Release

The healthcare IT company also added additional tools aimed at modernizing the patient experience

ModMed® announced today that it has expanded its OBGYN suite to integrate aesthetics capabilities into its EHR, practice management and inventory management solutions to assist providers with connecting to new patients and creating a more engaging experience for existing ones.

A growing number of women are seeking service locations that provide a more convenient, “one-stop shopping” option for both medical and aesthetic services. Some OBGYNs are offering aesthetic services as an extension of providing gynecologic care, such as providing Botox®, laser treatments, vaginal rejuvenation, hair removal, sclerotherapy and other aesthetic treatments to patients.

“The demand for aesthetics is growing and patients are increasingly showing preference to go to providers they know and trust,” said Dr. Nigel Spier, Medical Director of Obstetrics and Gynecology at ModMed. “This presents an incredible opportunity for obstetricians and gynecologists to be that provider of choice. We built out aesthetics functionality to be easily accessible, help OBGYNs document faster and keep patients engaged and educated.”

Along with its aesthetic capabilities, ModMed OBGYN has also introduced other solutions that help OBGYNs provide a more modern experience for their practice and patients, including: