Moeen Ali contemplating England strategy to exchange Jack Leach for Ashes

Moeen won the Indian Premier League last month with Chennai Super Kings

Moeen Ali is considering an approach from England to come out of Test retirement to play in the Ashes as a replacement for the injured Jack Leach.

BBC Sport understands Moeen, 35, was called by captain Ben Stokes after fellow spinner Leach was ruled out.

Moeen, 35, played 64 Tests before retiring prior to the last Ashes series in Australia in 2021.

If he decides to accept England’s call, he would join the squad for the first Test at Edgbaston on 16 June.

Left-armer Leach, 31, was ruled out of the five-Test series on Sunday after a scan revealed a stress fracture in his back.

It is a significant blow to England. Leach is the only bowler to have played in all 13 Tests since captain Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum took charge last summer.

He looked set to play a significant role in the attack with doubts lingering over all-rounder Stokes’ fitness to bowl.

Without him, England were left with a dearth of options….