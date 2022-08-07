Moeen Ali: Extra gamers will retire from some codecs

Moeen Ali (right) was part of England’s World Cup-winning ODI side in 2019

England all-rounder Moeen Ali expects more players to retire from some formats because of the packed schedule.

Test captain Ben Stokes quit one-day internationals in July, while he and England team-mate Jonny Bairstow have opted to miss The Hundred.

“At the moment it’s not sustainable,” said Moeen, who retired from Test cricket last year.

Moeen, 35, is concerned that 50-over cricket could vanish amid the increasing dominance of Twenty20.

Speaking after his Birmingham Phoenix side lost to Trent Rockets in The Hundred on Saturday, he said: “Something has to be done because I fear losing the 50-over format in a couple of years because it’s almost like the long, boring one. There’s no importance given to it at the moment.

“International cricket in all three formats is by far the best cricket to play, but I do worry there are so many tournaments out there that players are retiring more now – and you’ll see more…