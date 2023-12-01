Moeen Ali Worldwide Cricket Centre: New grassroots facility to be created in Worcestershire

The proposed site for the Moeen Ali Centre is on land just outside the village of Hartlebury

New plans have been revealed to build a £5m grassroots cricket facility in Worcestershire to help make the sport more accessible to all communities.

The proposed Moeen Ali International Cricket Centre, to be built on farming land just outside Kidderminster, would include a state-of-the-art ground, pavilion and indoor cricket centre.

The proposed site is the currently unused Waresley Park, at Hartlebury.

Roger Newman and Moeen’s cousin Kabir Ali are also behind the £5m project.

“This will help young men and young girls improve their lives through cricket,” said former Warwickshire youth coach and Devon director of cricket Newman.

“It meets every need, in a beautiful part of the country and we want lots of people to experience it.

“Nothing like this has ever been done before. We can look to bring in kids from inner cities in India, South Africa and Pakistan.”