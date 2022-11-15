Mohammad Abbas: Hampshire quick bowler indicators new two-year deal

Mohammad Abbas has taken 91 wickets from 22 matches for Hampshire over two seasons.

Hampshire fast bowler Mohammad Abbas has signed a two-year contract extension to stay at the club until the end of 2024.

The 32-year-old Pakistan seamer helped form one of the County Championship’s most impressive bowling attacks last season, taking 50 wickets in 12 matches.

“I’m very pleased to be staying with Hampshire for two more years,” he said. external-link

“I’m looking forward to helping the team push for silverware.”

Abbas joined Hampshire in 2021 and made an instant impact taking six wickets in his second County Championship match and 41 for the season.

In two campaigns at the Ageas Bowl he has claimed 91 wickets overall at an average of 16.83 from 22 First-Class matches.

“Mo has been a big influence on the team,” said Hampshire Director of Cricket Giles White.

“Since his arrival he has been both an incredible performer and fantastic role model. To have him around for the next two years is a major…