Mohammad Amir: Derbyshire signal former Pakistan bowler for 2024 season

Mohammad Amir played in the inaugural edition of The Hundred in 2021

Derbyshire have signed former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir as an overseas player for the first half of next season.

Amir will play in the first half of the County Championship campaign in 2024 and the T20 Blast group stages.

The 31-year-old will reunite with Derbyshire head of cricket and former Pakistan national coach Mickey Arthur.

“Mohammad is a world-renowned fast bowler and someone who I am delighted to bring to Derbyshire,” said Arthur.

“I know all about his quality – he has been a big-game player throughout his career and that’s something I’ve seen first-hand.”

Amir took 259 international wickets in 147 matches for Pakistan across all formats, including 119 Test dismissals, and was a key member of the side which won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy under Arthur.

The paceman has County Championship experience with Essex as well as a shorter stay with Gloucestershire, and has also played in The Hundred for London…