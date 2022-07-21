Mohammed Zubair: India’s Supreme Court docket grants bail to Alt Information journalist accused of insulting Hindus

Zubair — co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, which debunks misinformation in the Indian media — was arrested by Delhi police on June 27 after a Twitter user accused him of insulting Hindus in a 2018 post about the renaming of a hotel after a Hindu god.

Zubair had already been granted bail for the case in Delhi but had remained in custody after several police complaints were filed against him in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh in June and July over separate social media posts.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court said all of the outstanding cases would be combined and investigated by a special unit of the Delhi police, and ordered his release by 6 p.m. local time.

Zubair often tweets criticism of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for what he and other critics claim is a crackdown on the rights of the country’s roughly 200 million Muslims.

Among his recent social media posts are videos he claims show Hindu extremists giving hate speeches…