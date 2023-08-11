Moises Caicedo: Liverpool agree £111m payment with Brighton for Ecuador midfielder

Brighton rejected an £80m bid for midfielder Moises Caicedo from Premier League rivals Chelsea in July

Liverpool have agreed a British record transfer fee of £111m with Brighton for midfielder Moises Caicedo.

After Brighton rejected a succession of bids from Chelsea, it remains to be seen whether the Blues will now match that amount.

Brighton had set a fee in excess of £100m for Caicedo and had said they felt no-one would reach it.

However, Liverpool have now done that, which leaves the 21-year-old Ecuador international free to go for a medical.

Liverpool lost midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League last month but signed Caicedo’s Brighton team-mate Alexis Mac Allister in June for £35m.

The fee agreed for Caicedo exceeds the £107m Chelsea paid for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez earlier this year.

Caicedo joined Brighton from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle for £4m in February 2021.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been looking at various…