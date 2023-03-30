Molecular Templates, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Busi… – Press Release

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Molecular Templates, Inc. MTEM “Molecular Templates, ” or “MTEM”))), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary targeted biologic therapeutics, engineered toxin bodies (“ETBs”), to create novel therapies with potent differentiated mechanisms of action for cancer, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. MTEM also announced a strategic reprioritization and corresponding reduction in workforce, in order to focus on its core clinical development programs and extend its financial runway.



Strategic Reprioritization and Cost-Saving Measures

On March 29, 2023, the Board of Directors of MTEM approved a strategic reprioritization and corresponding reduction in workforce, designed to focus on the clinical development programs for MT-6402 (PD-L1), MT-8421 (CTLA-4), and MT-0169 (CD38), and preclinical activities related to MTEM’s collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb. This restructuring will reduce MTEM’s workforce by approximately 50%, result in the cessation of the MT-5111 (HER2) clinical development program, and focus the majority of MTEM’s preclinical efforts around activities related to the Bristol Myers Squibb collaboration.

Eric Poma, PhD., Chief Executive and Chief Scientific Officer of MTEM, stated: “These cost-savings measures are a difficult, but necessary, step for MTEM to take in order to continue pursuing the development of these promising programs. We thank all our employees who have worked so hard to bring these programs this far, and we will continue this important work with our refocused strategy and available resources.” Dr. Poma added, “We have now seen evidence of monotherapy clinical activity with MT-6402 through two separate mechanisms of action unique to immuno-oncology: the alteration of tumor immunophenotype and the dismantling of the tumor microenvironment (‘TME’). We recently announced…