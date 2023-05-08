Momentus Achieves First Orbit Raise with Pioneering Propulsion System – Momentus… – Press Release

New Sustainable Spacecraft Engine Uses Distilled Water as Propellant

Momentus Inc. MNTS (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that offers orbital transportation and in-space infrastructure services, successfully achieved the first orbital raise of its Vigoride-5 spacecraft using its pioneering Microwave Electrothermal Thruster (MET) that uses distilled water as propellant.

The successful maneuvers raised the altitude of the Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle (OSV) by more than 3 kilometers, taking into account the atmospheric drag that the spacecraft must overcome each day. Orbital altitude raises are an integral part of Momentus’ transportation service offering that aims to deliver customer satellites to precise and custom orbits.

“This initial orbital raise was a key goal of our Vigoride-5 mission and the MET’s performance has exceeded our expectations,” said Momentus Chief Technology Officer Rob Schwarz. “Each ignition has been successful, and we’ve completed more than 35 firings ranging from 30 seconds up to six minutes in duration, which is what we plan to use operationally. Cumulatively, we have accomplished over 140 minutes of firing time of the MET system.”

“We have now operated the MET successfully in space at full power across the range of durations for firing that we plan to use operationally to deliver satellites to precise, custom orbits and to provide in-space infrastructure services like hosted payloads,” said Schwarz. “The MET has shown its ability to operate as intended to perform these missions in space, and we look forward to using it to support commercial and U.S. Government customers.”

The MET is the Vigoride OSV’s primary propulsion method that relies on solar power and uses distilled water as a propellant. It produces thrust by expelling extremely hot gases through a rocket nozzle. Unlike a conventional chemical rocket engine, which heats propellant through a chemical reaction, the MET uses a solar…