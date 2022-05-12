Momentus “Go for Launch” for First Vigoride Mission – Benzinga – Press Release

Vigoride Orbital Transfer Vehicle Integrated on SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch Vehicle

Momentus Inc. MNTS, a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, today announced that it has completed the integration of its Vigoride Orbital Transfer Vehicle and customer payloads on the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle that will be used for the Transporter-5 mission targeted for launch this month.

Photograph of the Vigoride orbital transfer vehicle with customer payloads at Momentus headquarters before being shipped to Cape Canaveral for integration with the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle. Photo Credit: Niall David

Momentus recently announced that it has received all the government licenses and approvals from the Federal Aviation Administration, Federal Communications Commission, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration required for its inaugural launch.

“We thank SpaceX for the partnership and cooperation they are providing to support our inaugural Vigoride launch,” said Momentus Chief Executive Officer John Rood. “Backbone infrastructure services, like what Momentus intends to offer using Vigoride, can enable better access to space and more dynamic use of the space environment. Our first flight will be one step of many as we look to develop a suite of in-space infrastructure and transportation services to meet the demands of the growing space economy.”

Momentus’ first mission will last up to 180 days. While in orbit, Vigoride will deploy customer payloads and then be put through rigorous tests to push and understand the performance parameters of the vehicle. The mission’s primary goals are to test the vehicle, learn from any issues that are encountered, and incorporate lessons learned into future Vigoride spacecraft.

In addition to Vigoride, Momentus has purchased a second…