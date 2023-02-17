Monaco Smart Yacht Rendezvous, promoting exchanges between innovation players an… – Press Release

MONACO, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Promoting sustainable solutions for the Luxury Yachting sector and boats over 24m. It is the aim of the first Monaco Smart Yacht Rendezvous. The event will take place on the 23rd & 24th March 2023, following the success of the first two editions of the Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous (next one 24-25 September 2023). Marina experts M3 (Monaco Marina Management) have now broadened their horizons focusing on getting yachting industry players (+24m boats) together with innovation players to drive a collective response to climate challenges. The Monaco Smart Yacht Rendezvous, organised during the Monaco Ocean Week under the aegis of the ‘Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting’ approach, is supported by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, Credit Suisse and the expertise of innovation for a sustainable economy specialists, Blumorpho.



With the aim of promoting exchanges in the run up to the event, the Monaco Smart Yacht Rendezvous offers startups, scaleups and innovation companies the opportunity to meet online to gain a better understanding of all aspects relating to a yacht’s life cycle from R&D to its usage, maintenance and dismantling. This first edition gathers an ecosystem of all those involved who by working together will help fast-track use of innovative technologies to progress the goal of a future where sustainability, carbon neutrality and respect for biodiversity take centre stage. To this end, then, designers, owners, captains and shipyards join investors, startups, scaleups and innovation-focused companies to act together. Those selected are referenced in an E-Catalogue with short presentations on their new solutions applicable to yachts. The ultimate aim of the process is to present a Smart Innovative Yacht Award on Friday 24th March for the most intelligent and eco-responsible solution in three categories (startups, scaleups and companies).

Speaking in turn Marc Hervás, Sustainability…