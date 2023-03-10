MoneyGram Introduces Digital Receive Capabilities in Jamaica through Partnership… – Press Release

Lynk’s fast-growing user base now has the ability to receive cross-border payments directly to their smartphones

MoneyGram is the first money transfer organization to bring this capability to market in Jamaica

DALLAS, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MoneyGram International, Inc. MGI (“MoneyGram” or the “Company”), a leading global financial technology company that connects the world’s communities, today announced a partnership with Lynk, the mobile wallet powered by National Commercial Bank Financial Group (NCBFG), the largest financial group in Jamaica. Through this partnership, Lynk’s fast-growing user base now has the ability to receive cross-border payments directly to their smartphones. MoneyGram is the first money transfer organization to bring this capability to market in Jamaica.

“We are thrilled to partner with Lynk to now offer consumers in Jamaica a digital alternative to receive money sent from loved ones abroad,” said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and CEO. “Over the last several years, we’ve positioned ourselves to meet evolving consumer demand as it increasingly shifts online. Today, Lynk joins a strong roster of digital partners helping us to expand our mobile wallet capabilities into some of the largest receive markets around the world. We’re excited about the benefits this partnership will bring to our business as we continue to outpace the industry in the proliferation of digital.”

This partnership enables Lynk to tap into the Company’s global payment rails to expand its set of offerings to include international digital receive capabilities. With a shared focus on customer-centricity, MoneyGram and Lynk are now providing consumers in Jamaica with a faster, more convenient and safer way to collect funds sent from loved ones around the world.

“This exciting, first-to-market, development was designed with customer needs in mind,” said Vernon James, Lynk Chief Executive Officer. “International money transfer is a crucial service in Jamaica, and we…