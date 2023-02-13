Monique Soltani Returns to Television After Heartbreaking Loss as Wine Oh! TV D… – Press Release

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thinque Media announced today the new season of Wine Oh! TV will release on February 14, 2023. The brand new season will be founder and host Monique Soltani’s first since losing her husband to Colon Cancer, the first as a single mom, and her first post-pandemic production.

“When Mark got sick, my show felt so small and when we lost Mark, we lost everything. Then Covid came and we lost community. I was drowning but I had our four year-old twins to save from sinking,” remembers Soltani. I rise again reborn with a new sense of purpose yet my intention remains the same. Life is meant to be shared. We come together around the table, life’s most meaningful moments made with a meal. Human connection isn’t just essential, it is everything, and as always, my through-line to connecting with the world is wine.”

Wine Oh! TV invites audiences to join Soltani on her journey from trauma to triumph as she travels to wine regions around the world with the purpose of bringing people together by connecting through community and culture.

The new season of Wine Oh! TV debuts on Valentine’s Day 2023 and made available to watch directly on wineoh.tv. The first episode features Umbria, Italy, the home of Saint Valentine, where he used a wine from the region to marry star-crossed lovers. Each additional new episode is set to be released throughout the winter and spring months and made available for audiences around the world to watch on wineoh.tv while distribution deals are in the works.

“As I think about Wine Oh! TV this season, the word joy always comes to mind,” said Soltani. “After experiencing tremendous loss in my own life and learning to navigate a new normal with two small children, my focus now is to bring joy to the world. Wine Oh! TV is a family-friendly show you can turn on while you are making dinner and your children are running around the house or helping you in the kitchen. Wine is the through-line but at its heart…