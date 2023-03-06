Monster Energy Athletes Win a Total of Six Titles at the Bakuriani 2023 FIS Free… – Press Release

Monster Energy congratulates its team of snow sports athletes on a strong performance and six titles in the Bakuriani 2023 FIS Freestyle Ski, Snowboard and Freeski World Championships sanctioned by the International Ski Federation (FIS) in Georgia, Europe, this week.

BAKURIANI, Georgia, March 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The wins are unstoppable in Georgia! Monster Energy congratulates its team of snow sports athletes on a strong performance and six titles in the Bakuriani 2023 FIS Freestyle Ski, Snowboard and Freeski World Championships sanctioned by the International Ski Federation (FIS) in Georgia, Europe, this week.

In the Men’s Snowboard Big Air event on Saturday, 17-year-old Taiga Hasegawa from Aichi, Japan, became the new World Champion in the discipline with a dominant performance. In the Women’s Ski Halfpipe final, 18-year-old Hanna Faulhaber from Aspen, Colorado, took the World Championship title. The Men’s Ski Halfpipe final concluded with 25-year-old Brendan Mackay from Calgary, Canada, taking the win. In the Men’s Ski Big Air discipline, 18-year-old Troy Podmilsak (TPOD) from Park City, Utah, claimed the victory while Norwegian young gun Birk Ruud took home bronze. Also rising to the podium, 22-year-old Tess Coady from Australia brought home the bronze medal in Women’s Snowboard Big Air, and Megan Oldham claimed bronze in Women’s Ski Big Air.

From February 19 to March 4, 2023, the 2023 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships attracted the world elite of snow spots to Bakuriani, Georgia. At two ski resorts in the Lesser Caucasus Mountains, over 700 ski and snowboard athletes from 40 countries competed for titles in disciplines including Slopestyle, Halfpipe, and Big Air.

Overall, Monster Energy athletes claimed a total of 11 medals (6 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze) at Bakuriani 2023. Aside from Hasegawa (Japan, Snowboard Big Air), our newly minted world champions are Mia Brookes (United Kingdom, Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle) and Birk Ruud…