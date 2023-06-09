Monster Energy Mourns Tragic Death of BMX Icon Pat Casey – Press Release

Monster Energy is heartbroken to learn of the tragic death of multiple X Games medalist and BMX innovator Pat Casey.

CORONA, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The global action sports community mourns the loss of a young BMX icon. Monster Energy is heartbroken to learn of the tragic death of multiple X Games medalist and BMX innovator Pat Casey. On June 6, 2023, the 29-year-old was killed in a freestyle motocross accident at a private training facility in Ramona, California.

Monster Energy sends its heartfelt condolences to Pat Casey’s family and friends in this difficult time.

“We have lost one of the most progressive and talented riders in the history of action sports,” said Monster Energy CMO Dan McHugh. “Pat Casey wasn’t just instrumental to his sport, he was a beloved and dedicated member of our Monster Family, and we are devastated.

“He was also a wonderful, loving husband and father,” McHugh added. “We are sending our love to his wife, Chase, and their two beautiful children, Reid and Taytum.”

News of Casey’s tragic death elicited a wave of tributes from athletes, companies, and media outlets across the world. “Pat was not only a highly gifted and successful BMX rider, but most of all a great human, husband, and father, whom we will all miss very much,” wrote BMX Freedom magazine.

Hailing from Yorba Linda, California, Pat Casey began riding bikes at age five. Naturally gifted and supported by his father, he rose to prominence as a BMX prodigy and turned pro at the early age of 16. At that point, he had not only mastered most of the heaviest tricks in the BMX repertoire but began putting his own spin on riding technique, elevating the sport in the process. As a trick innovator, Casey pushed the boundaries with inventions such as the Fakie Cash Roll and Double-Decade Backflip, which he landed as the world’s first rider in competition.

Mentored by his BMX enthusiast father, who schooled Casey on building ramp structures, he realized his vision of creating…