Monster Energy’s Camille Balanche Takes Second Place in the Elite Women’s Divisi… – Press Release

FORT WILLIAM, Scotland, Aug. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Crushing podiums at the World Championships! Monster Energy congratulates team rider Camille Balanche on taking second place in the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2023 in Fort William, Scotland. In the Elite Women division, the 33-year-old from La Chaux-de-Fond, Switzerland, claimed her podium spot alongside 26-year-old Marine Cabirou from Millau, France, in third place.

In the Men Junior division, 18-year-old Monster Army rider Bodhi Kuhn from Rossland, Canada, took second place.

In the Elite Men division race overshadowed by stormy racing conditions, 29-year-old Troy Brosnan from Adelaide, Australia, claimed fifth place.

From August 3–5, the UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Championships attracted the world elite of the sport to Fort William. The legendary racetrack, at a length of 1.7 miles, was first created by locals on Aonach Mor mountain in the 1990s and has hosted UCI World Cup races since 2022. This weekend marked the first World Championships contested at Fort William since 2007. The Downhill World Championships were contested as part of the first-ever multi-discipline UCI Cycling World Championships.

In the Elite Women division, the finals on the notoriously long and punishing course came to a dramatic conclusion. First, French team rider Cabirou leapfrogged three British racers to take the lead by seven seconds. But then Balanche took over the top spot to lead by only 0.3 seconds with two more riders left to drop, including Austria’s Valentina Höll.

"I was super happy with my time and finished first, so I knew worst case scenario, I would be third, so I was super stoked. But if you want to have the rainbow [jersey], it is pretty much a disappointment, so I kind of have mixed feelings, I guess;