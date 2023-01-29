Monster Energy’s Freeski and Snowboard Athletes Bring the Heat and Make Action S… – Press Release

Monster Energy congratulates its team of freeski and snowboard athletes on history-making performances on the second day of X Games Aspen 2023. On Saturday, Monster Energy riders claimed a total of six medals (two gold, one silver, and three bronze) across five contest events at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen Snowmass, Colorado.

ASPEN, Colo., Jan. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The medal run is unstoppable! Monster Energy congratulates its team of freeski and snowboard athletes on history-making performances on the second day of X Games Aspen 2023. On Saturday, Monster Energy riders claimed a total of six medals (two gold, one silver, and three bronze) across five contest events at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen Snowmass, Colorado.

Monster Energy struck gold on the first event of the day when 25-year-old Colby Stevenson put down a perfect run to claim the win in Jeep Men’s Ski Slopestyle. In a major upset, 14-year-old rookie Gaon Choi made history as the youngest competitor to take Snowboard SuperPipe gold and the first Korean athlete ever to earn a gold medal at X Games.

Here are the highlights for Team Monster Energy on day two of X Games Aspen 2023:

Jeep Men’s Ski Slopestyle: Monster Energy’s Colby Stevenson Clinches the Win, Norway’s Ferdinand Dahl Powers into Third Place

The first gold medal of the day was a tough battle against inclement weather in the Jeep Men’s Ski Slopestyle final. The 42-minute jam session was overshadowed by poor visibility and snowfall that slowed down the course more and more as time progressed.

Rising to the challenge, 25-year-old Colby Stevenson from Park City, Utah, put down a perfect run on his first attempt to take an early lead. The Team USA skier then dialed up the difficulty on his second run to finalize his victory. Stevenson’s highlights in the rail section included backside 360 switch up continuing 270 and rightside 450 pretzel 270. In the jumps, he impressed the judges with a switch leftside double 1080 safety, switch rightside…