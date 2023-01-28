Monster Energy’s Freeski and Snowboard Athletes Make History and Storm Podiums o… – Press Release

Monster Energy congratulates its team of freeski and snowboard athletes on a strong performance on the first day of X Games Aspen 2023. On Friday, Monster Energy riders claimed a total of seven medals (three gold, one silver, and three bronze) across four contest events at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen Snowmass, Colorado.

ASPEN, Colo., Jan. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The biggest spectacle in winter action sports is back in full force! Monster Energy congratulates its team of freeski and snowboard athletes on a strong performance on the first day of X Games Aspen 2023. On Friday, Monster Energy riders claimed a total of seven medals (three gold, one silver, and three bronze) across four contest events at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen Snowmass, Colorado.

X Games started on a high note with Monster Energy riders sweeping the podium in Jeep Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle and ended with a historical moment. The down-to-the-wire session saw 21-year-old Zoi Sadowski-Synnott defending her gold medal on the very last run of the competition. The New Zealand ripper was joined on the podium by 22-year-old Tess Coady with a sliver and the first Australian woman to earn a Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle medal. Rounding out the sweep, 18-year-old Kokomo Murase from Gifu, Japan, clinched bronze.

In Women’s Ski Big Air, 21-year-old Megan Oldham from Newmarket, Canada, makes history by becoming the first woman ever to land a triple cork in competition. Monster Energy’s Oldham stomped a leftside triple cork 1440 to earn a perfect score of 50 and the gold medal in front of the high-energy crowd.

In the creative Chipotle Ski Knuckle Huck contest, 25-year-old Colby Stevenson from Park City, Utah, finessed his way to a bronze medal.

In the third edition of the Special Olympics Unified Skiing racing event at X Games, Monster Energy’s Hanna Faulhaber teamed up with 33-year-old Special Olympics athlete Haldan Pranger to win the gold medal with the fastest combined time on the course. Monster…