Monster Energy’s Islam Makhachev Defends UFC Lightweight World Championship Titl… – Press Release

Monster Energy congratulates Islam Makhachev on defeating Alexander Volkanovski to retain the UFC’s Lightweight World Championship title at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia.

PERTH, Australia, Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — And still the champion! Monster Energy congratulates Islam Makhachev on defeating Alexander Volkanovski to retain the UFC’s Lightweight World Championship title at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia. In Saturday night’s Main Event fight inside RAC Arena, the 31-year-old from Makhachkala, Dagestan, went the distance for five rounds to defend his belt by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47). The epic battle also earned the UFC’s ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus with a $50,000 payout for each fighter.

UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski was contested in front of 14,124 live spectators at RAC Arena in Perth. This marked the UFC’s first fight event in Australia since UFC 243 in Melbourne in October 2019. UFC 284 prelims were broadcast live on ESPN+, and the main card aired on ESPN pay-per-view.

Monster Energy’s Makhachev (24-1) stepped into the Octagon as the reigning UFC Lightweight World Champion after submitting Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in October 2022. His first title defense involved high stakes and a notorious opponent: Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski (25-2) came into the fight undefeated in his UFC career and on a 22-fight win streak.

Currently, the UFC’s reigning Featherweight World Champion, Volkanovski, stepped up a weight class to compete for the Lightweight division belt against Makhachev for a shot at a historic double-division title reign. With Volkanovski ranked as the UFC’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter and Makhachev a close No.2 on the rankings, the 155-pound fight had all the makings of a UFC classic… and it sure delivered!

Right from the start, both fighters launched into the fight aggressively. Volkanovski unleashed jabs at the reigning champ, and Makhachev fired back with a flurry of hooks and heavy kicks, before securing a takedown…