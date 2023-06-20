Monthly Rentals by Owner and American Snowbird Announces Integration with Leadin… – Press Release

Owner Rez property management system (PMS) integrates with Monthly Rentals by Owner and American Snowbird. A streamlined vacation rental listing service and short term rental software service now integrated with premier PMS and channel partner.

DAPHNE, Ala., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Monthly Rentals by Owner and American Snowbird, a premier online network of listing sites that have been serving vacationers since 2003, are proud to announce a new integration with OwnerRez, a renowned leader in the vacation rental industry. This partnership aims to streamline channel integration for owners and vacation rental managers (VRMs), while enhancing the vacation rental experience for travelers. Customers of Owner Rez now have immediate ability to advertise to monthly vacation rental guests, seamlessly through the world’s top websites that cater to this niche of short term rental and mid term rental monthly vacationers.

Founded nearly two decades ago, Monthly Rentals by Owner and American Snowbird have been committed to assisting vacationers in finding the perfect monthly vacation rental properties. Responding to a growing market shift towards more monthly vacationer inquiries than just snowbird retirees, the brand evolved, giving birth to the more general vacation rental listing website, MonthlyRentalsbyOwner.com.

“We believe that everyone deserves an unforgettable vacation experience, and we’re committed to making that a reality for guests seeking one to six month stays,” said Monthly Rentals by Owner and American Snowbird President, Sean Beckham. “Part of that commitment is making sure we develop partnerships with software solutions like OwnerRez. This integration simplifies the process and makes listing management easier for our users, which aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing a superior experience.”

OwnerRez has become an ‘Elite’ property management software for vacation rentals, offering channel management, CRM, PM, accounting, messaging, and…