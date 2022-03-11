MONTHLY VOLUME REPORT: MEDITERRANEAN FREIGHT GROWTH OFFSET BY LOWER CHANNEL VOLU… – Press Release

INVESTOR NEWS no. 10 – 11 March 2022

Ferry – freight: For the last twelve months 2022-21, the total transported freight lane metres increased 6.2% to 43.1m from 40.6m in 2021-20.



Total volumes in February 2022 were 2.5% below 2021 (-3.1% adjusted for route changes). The decrease was mainly due to lower English Channel volumes as the market share in February 2021 was elevated by a successful transition post Brexit. Moreover, the market share in February 2022 was reduced as a third ferry operator has entered additional capacity into the market.

North Sea volumes were above 2021 while Baltic Sea volumes were below 2021, partly due to reduction of capacity by a ferry on one route. Volumes in the Mediterranean network were up on all routes on the back of deployment of more capacity and continued good growth in Turkish exports.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers started to increase in February as travel restrictions were reduced. The number of passengers increased almost five times to 95k which equalled 40% of the number of passengers in February 2020, the latest comparable month pre-Covid-19. Volumes primarily increased between Norway and Denmark as well as on the Channel.

For the last twelve months 2022-21, the total number of passengers was 1.0m compared to 1.1m in 2021-20 and 5.1m in 2019, the latter being the latest pre-Covid-19 year.

DFDS ferry volumes February LTM* Freight 2020 2021 2022 Change 2020-19 2021-20 2022-21 Change Lane metres, ‘000 3,310 3,440 3,353 -2.5% 41,125 40,640 43,149 6.2% Passenger 2020 2021 2022 Change 2020-19 2021-20 2022-21 Change Passengers, ‘000 238 20 95 373.0% 5,126 1,089 961 -11.7% *Last twelve months

DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS’ European route network.

DFDS’ ferry routes…