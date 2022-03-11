MONTHLY VOLUME REPORT: MEDITERRANEAN FREIGHT GROWTH OFFSET BY LOWER CHANNEL VOLU… – Press Release

|INVESTOR NEWS no. 10 – 11 March 2022
Ferry – freight: For the last twelve months 2022-21, the total transported freight lane metres increased 6.2% to 43.1m from 40.6m in 2021-20.
Total volumes in February 2022 were 2.5% below 2021 (-3.1% adjusted for route changes). The decrease was mainly due to lower English Channel volumes as the market share in February 2021 was elevated by a successful transition post Brexit. Moreover, the market share in February 2022 was reduced as a third ferry operator has entered additional capacity into the market.
North Sea volumes were above 2021 while Baltic Sea volumes were below 2021, partly due to reduction of capacity by a ferry on one route. Volumes in the Mediterranean network were up on all routes on the back of deployment of more capacity and continued good growth in Turkish exports.
Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers started to increase in February as travel restrictions were reduced. The number of passengers increased almost five times to 95k which equalled 40% of the number of passengers in February 2020, the latest comparable month pre-Covid-19. Volumes primarily increased between Norway and Denmark as well as on the Channel.
For the last twelve months 2022-21, the total number of passengers was 1.0m compared to 1.1m in 2021-20 and 5.1m in 2019, the latter being the latest pre-Covid-19 year.
|DFDS ferry volumes
|February
|LTM*
|Freight
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Change
|2020-19
|2021-20
|2022-21
|Change
|Lane metres, ‘000
|3,310
|3,440
|3,353
|-2.5%
|41,125
|40,640
|43,149
|6.2%
|Passenger
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Change
|2020-19
|2021-20
|2022-21
|Change
|Passengers, ‘000
|238
|20
|95
|373.0%
|5,126
|1,089
|961
|-11.7%
|*Last twelve months
DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS’ European route network.
DFDS’ ferry routes…