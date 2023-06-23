MOOCs Market size to grow at a CAGR of 34.26% from 2022 to 2027: The rise in reg… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Technavio categorizes the global MOOCs market as a part of the global education market, which covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. The global MOOCs market size is estimated to increase by USD 27,877.75 million from 2022 to 2027. The market’s growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 34.26%.

Vendors : 15+, Including 360training.com Inc., Alison, Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Coursera Inc., edX LLC, Instructure Holdings Inc., iTutorGroup Inc, iversity Learning Solutions GmbH, NIIT Ltd, Pearson Plc, SAP SE, Seek Ltd., Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., SkillShare Inc., Telefonica SA, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., and XuetangX, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type (xMOOCs and cMOOCs), subjects (technology, science, business and management, arts and humanities, and others), and Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

MOOCs market – Vendor Insights

