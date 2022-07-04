Moonstake Now Supports Staking of ORBS on Polygon Network – Benzinga – Press Release

SINGAPORE, July 4, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Moonstake is pleased to announce that our users can now earn interest from staking ORBS token on an additional chain – Polygon – on both the Web and Mobile Wallets! Hold, send, receive, and stake ORBS on both Ethereum and Polygon Network to earn multi-chain staking rewards with the best user experience through one single click!

Previously in April 2022, we initially integrated support for Polygon chain, specifically enabling users the ability to hold, send, receive, and own MATIC coin as well as MATIC tokens. As an official Guardian of Orbs Universe via strategic partnership with Orbs Network since March 2021, Moonstake is proud to bring our community as well as ORBS users globally the ORBS multi-chain staking experience on Ethereum and now Polygon!

Moonstake started the staking business last year with the aim to create the largest staking network in Asia. Since then, we have developed the most user-friendly Web Wallet and Mobile Wallet (iOS / Android) with support for over 2000 cryptocurrencies. After a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, Moonstake’s total staking assets have grown rapidly to reach $1 Billion, allowing Moonstake to become one of the top 10 staking providers globally. Since March this year, Moonstake has also entered DeFi together with the newly launched DeFi platform, Muse.Finance, who has begun releasing its core DeFi products which are all scheduled to be integrated into Moonstake platform to enable advanced DeFi connectivity for our global users.

Meanwhile, Orbs recently rolled out its Orbs 3.0 upgrade which utilizes Orbs’ unique features, designed for interoperability with EVM and non-EVM blockchains, to be set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between the base blockchain layer and application layer.

The Orbs Network is powered by the ORBS token, which is used for the settlement of fees and provides the system of incentives for election of Guardians (the Orbs…