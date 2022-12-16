Moonstake Now Supports Staking of Solana (SOL) – Press Release

SINGAPORE, Dec 16, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Moonstake is pleased to announce that our users can now earn interest from the top-10 staking coin SOL of Solana network. Hold, send, receive, and stake SOL to receive rewards with the best user experience through one single click. After Cosmos, IRISnet, Ontology, Harmony, Tezos, Cardano, Qtum, Polkadot, Quras, Centrality, Orbs (on Ethereum and Polygon), IOST, TRON, Shiden, FIO, EVER, and ROSE, the highly demanded SOL has become the 18th staking coin available on Moonstake. This accomplishment is made possible through technical integration between Moonstake and our strategic partner, RockX, whom we have also been working with to enable DOT staking for users since January 2021. RockX is an official validator for bothPolkadot and Solana, as well as other popular chains such as Avalanche.

Moonstake started the staking business last year with the aim to create the largest staking network in Asia. Since then, we have developed the most user-friendly Web Wallet and Mobile Wallet (iOS / Android) with support for over 2000 cryptocurrencies. After a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, Moonstake’s total staking assets have grown rapidly to reach $1 Billion. Today, Moonstake is a recognized top 10 staking provider in the world and a Verified Provider of the VPP family of the leading staking data aggregator, Staking Rewards. For the integration of SOL staking, Moonstake is once again working with partner RockX, a top-13 digital asset platform and leading node operator for popular blockchains like Polkadot, Solana, and Avalanche, to provide staking access to the much demanded SOL coin to our users.

Meanwhile, Solana is a layer-1 blockchain that focuses on scalability, speed, cost minimization, and energy-efficiency. It uses a hybrid model of Proof of Stake (PoS) that combines a unique timestamp-based Proof of History (PoH) algorithm with a high-speed synchronization system. This lets Solana provide a high speed and low-cost…