Moonstake Strengthens Executive Board with Appointment of CMO Pietro Curto – Press Release

SINGAPORE, Nov 15, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – We are pleased to announce that we have strengthened our management with the appointment of CMO Pietro Curto.

Pietro is a true veteran in digital marketing, with over 10 years of professional work in key areas such as acquisition, customer relationship management, digital strategies for retail customers, and operations. He also possesses deep expertise in regulated markets, having led FTSE listed companies such as Entain. With years of experience in such fast-paced international digital markets, Pietro was a perfect fit for the rapidly growing crypto market when he first entered in 2021 as the Head of Marketing Operations for the leading global crypto exchange BitMEX. And now, Moonstake is happy to welcome Pietro as our CMO.

Currently, we are expanding our scope with the launch of the MoonWealth platform as a simple and seamless entry point for crypto beginners to complement the Moonstake staking platform that serves more experienced users. We believe that Pietro’s addition to our management team will be pivotal in propelling the growth and success of Moonstake as a whole to further heights.

In welcoming Pietro to the Moonstake executive board, Mitsuru Tezuka, Moonstake Founder, said: “Since our launch in 2020, Moonstake has quickly grown to become a top 10 staking provider and earned the trust of users, businesses, and partners worldwide. Today, we are continuing to expand our operations to cover the needs of more customers and realize our aim of becoming the largest staking pool network in Asia. I have no doubt that Pietro’s deep experience and expertise as well as proven leadership will be of great value to help us realize Moonstake’s ambitions and reach across the globe.”

Regarding his appointment as CMO, Pietro said: “I am honored and excited to be appointed as the CMO of Moonstake. Moonstake’s mission is an ambitious one, to create the largest staking pool in Asia that is an active environment for asset holders. And…