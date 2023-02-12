Moore Kuehn Encourages OSH, NUVA, CSII, and ARGO Investors to Contact Law Firm -… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Oak Street Health has agreed to merge with CVS Health. Under the proposed transaction, Oak Street shareholders will receive $39.00 per share in cash.

NUVASIVE has agreed to merge with Globus Medical. Under the proposed transaction, NUVASIVE shareholders will receive 0.75 of a share of Globus Medical Class A common stock per share.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. CSII

Cardiovascular Systems has agreed to merge with Abbott. Under the proposed transaction, Cardiovascular Systems shareholders will receive $20.00 per share in cash.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. ARGO

Argo Group International has agreed to merge with Brookfield Reinsurance. Under the proposed transaction, Argo Group International shareholders will receive $30.00 per share in cash.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

