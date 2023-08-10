Moove Raises Investment From Mubadala and Blackrock and Announces $76M in Total … – Press Release

● Funds will allow Moove to accelerate its mission to transform financial services for mobility gig workers

● Funding reflects the growth that Moove has achieved since launching in 2020

● Round brings total funding to over $335m since inception across equity and debt

Moove, the world’s first mobility fintech, announces today that it has secured $76m in new funding, consisting of $28m in equity from new and existing investors, in a process led by Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), $10m venture debt from funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, and $38m in previously undisclosed funds raised during the prior twelve months. The African-founded business will use the funding to continue its mission to build the largest tech-driven financial services platform for mobility entrepreneurs and strengthen its position on the global stage.

Moove was founded in 2020 in response to the lack of vehicle financing faced by over two million African mobility entrepreneurs. Global interest has seen the business expand across multiple geographies. It is now working towards further global expansion with plans to launch multiple new products and a goal to reach profitability by the company year-end. This investment serves as an endorsement of Moove’s ability to serve its customers and execute across multiple developing and developed markets. The funding signifies the start of a relationship that will also see Faris Sohail Al Mazrui, Head of Ventures & Growth at Mubadala, join the Moove advisory board.

Ladi Delano, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Moove said: “We are excited to be partnering with Mubadala and BlackRock to double down on our already profitable markets including the UAE, India, UK, and South Africa, as well as continuing to invest in our customer experience and accelerate our product development to deliver group-wide profitability within the next 12 months.”

Faris Sohail Al Mazrui, Head of Ventures & Growth, Mubadala added: “Moove has built a highly…