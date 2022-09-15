More than 500 industry experts and influencers set to redefine brand-customer d… – Press Release

DUBAI, UAE, Sept 15, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – The inaugural edition of the World Metaverse Show, organized by the team behind the World Blockchain Summit, the largest global series of blockchain, crypto and web3 events, is bringing digital builders, entrepreneurs, investors, governments, enterprises, technology providers and experts from gaming, 3D, VFX, XR, and Web3 in Dubai on October 5-6, 2022.

The show will be attended by top officials from across the globe including those from The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum.

The Dubai Metaverse Strategy is set to shape the future of metaverse spearheaded by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktroum, Crown Prince of Dubai, which aims to turn Dubai into one of the world’s top 10 metaverse economies as well as a global hub for the metaverse community.

The objective is twofold; five times the number of blockchain and metaverse companies in five years and help the country establish 40,000 virtual jobs and add $4 billion to Dubai’s economy in five years.

The show will also be defined by 3 pillars:

– Foster Metaverse Innovation and Economic Contribution

– Cultivate Metaverse Talent Through Education and Training

– Develop Metaverse Use-cases and Applications in Dubai Government

Speakers include:

– DR. RAMADAN ALBLOOSHI

Advisor & Acting Director of Public Health Protection Dept, Dubai Health Authority (DHA)

– NICK VINCKIER

Head of Corporate Innovation, Chalhoub Group

– ELLIS WANG

Board of The Executive & Advisory team, The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum

– AHMAD ALTARAWNEH

Senior Strategic Consultant, Dubai Police General HQ

– MOHAMMED ALSUWAIDI

Head of Al Nuaimiya Comprehensive Police Station, Ajman Police General Headquarters

– PABLO OLIVERA BRIZZIO

Director- Corporate Innovation, Abu Dhabi Ports Group

– CRAIG HUGHES

Vice President of Architecture, Emirates NBD

Mohammed Saleem, Founder and CEO of WBS noted, “The Dubai Metaverse Strategy is the latest example of why the region is the perfect destination for…