MorphoSys AG Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Pro… – Press Release

– Topline data from the Phase 3 MANIFEST-2 study expected in early 2024

– Monjuvi® U.S. net product sales of US$ 25.3 million (€ 24.7 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022 and US$ 89.4 million (€ 84.9 million) for the full year of 2022

– € 907.2 million in cash and other financial assets as of December 31, 2022

– Conference call and webcast (in English) tomorrow, March 16, 2023, at 1:00pm CET (12:00pm GMT/8:00am EDT)

MorphoSys AG (MORMOR reports results for the fourth quarter and the full year 2022.

“2022 was a defining year for MorphoSys. We made advances in our pipeline by progressing our Phase 3 clinical trials, including pelabresib in myelofibrosis and tafasitamab in lymphomas. We also out-licensed highly promising, early and mid-stage product candidates, enabling us to concentrate exclusively on our work in oncology,” said Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys. “In 2023, we will continue to prioritize the Phase 3 study of pelabresib in myelofibrosis, on our way to sharing topline data in early 2024 and exploring its potential use in other myeloid diseases. We remain steadfast in our commitment to developing and delivering novel therapies that are safer and more effective for cancer patients, and we look forward to the future.”

Pelabresib Highlights:

On January 9, 2023, MorphoSys announced that topline data from the ongoing Phase 3 MANIFEST-2 study are expected to be available in early 2024.

MorphoSys presented at ASH 2022 results from analyses of the ongoing MANIFEST study in patients with myelofibrosis. The latest analyses include longer-term data showing durable improvements in both spleen volume and symptom score beyond 24 weeks, with pelabresib plus ruxolitinib in JAK inhibitor-naïve patients.

Monjuvi/Minjuvi® Highlights:

Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix) U.S. net product sales of US$ 25.3 million (€ 24.7 million) for the fourth quarter 2022 (Q4 2021: US$ 23.6 million (€ 20.5 million)) and US$ 89.4…