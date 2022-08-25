Mortgage charges climb once more, leaping to greater than 5.5%





The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.55% in the week ending August 25, up from 5.13% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. That is significantly higher than this time last year when it was 2.87%.

The combination of higher mortgage rates and the slowdown in economic growth is weighing on the housing market, said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

“Home sales continue to decline, prices are moderating, and consumer confidence is low,” he said. “But, amid waning demand, there are still potential homebuyers on the sidelines waiting to jump back into the market.”

Mortgage rates tend to track rates for the 10-year Treasury, which advanced last week. Rates have been swinging up and down in recent weeks as investors digest a slew of data that shows the economy is resilient in some areas and softening in others. All eyes will be on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s statements at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in Wyoming on Friday, said George Ratiu, Realtor.com…