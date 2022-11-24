Mortgage charges fall for the second week in a row

Mortgage rates dropped again this week, after plunging nearly half a percentage point last week.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.58% in the week ending November 23, down from 6.61% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate was 3.10%.

Mortgage rates have risen throughout most of 2022, spurred by the Federal Reserve’s unprecedented campaign of hiking interest rates in order to tame soaring inflation. But last week, rates tumbled amid reports that indicated inflation may have finally reached its peak.

“This volatility is making it difficult for potential homebuyers to know when to get into the market, and that is reflected in the latest data which shows existing home sales slowing across all price points,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

The average mortgage rate is based on mortgage applications that Freddie Mac receives from…