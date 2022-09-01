Mortgage charges rise once more after Fed says it is going to take ‘forceful’ steps to curb inflation





The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.66% in the week ending September 1, up from 5.55% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. That is significantly higher than this time last year when it was 2.87%.

After starting the year at 3.22%, mortgage rates rose sharply during the first half of the year, hitting a high of 5.81% in mid-June. But since then, concerns about the economy and the Federal Reserve’s mission to combat inflation have made them more volatile.

Rates had fallen in July and early August as recession fears took hold. But Powell’s comments during a speech last Friday refocused investors’ attention back on the central bank’s fight against inflation, pushing rates higher.

“The market’s renewed perception of a more aggressive monetary policy stance has driven mortgage rates up to almost double what they were a year ago,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

This is likely to further slow home sales and put downward pressure on prices. “The increase in…