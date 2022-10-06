Mortgage charges take a breather after rising for a number of weeks in a row

After rising for six weeks in a row, mortgage rates retreated last week.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.66% in the week ending October 5, down from 6.70% the week before, according to Freddie Mac.

Mortgage rates have more than doubled since the start of this year as the Federal Reserve continues its unprecedented campaign of hiking interest rates in order to tame soaring inflation. But uncertainty about the possibility of a recession and the impact of rate hikes on the economy have made mortgage rates more volatile.

“Mortgage rates decreased slightly this week due to ongoing economic uncertainty,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “However, rates remain quite high compared to just one year ago, meaning housing continues to be more expensive for potential homebuyers.”

The average mortgage rate is based on a survey of conventional home purchase loans for borrowers…