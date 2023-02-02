Mortgage Connect Hires Allen Illgen as National Sales Executive – Press Release

Industry veteran to provide client support as company expands footprint

Mortgage Connect LP, a national mortgage services provider for the nation’s largest financial institutions, investors, and servicers, has announced the hire of Allen Illgen to National Sales Executive, Originations.

Illgen will work directly with clients to provide expertise as they leverage Mortgage Connect’s suite of products to optimize their workflow by building greater efficiency and automation into their originations processes. For home equity lenders, Illgen will assist clients using Mortgage Connect’s ground-breaking proprietary FINTRAC technology to reduce costs, automate workflow, and move loans quickly and seamlessly from point-of-sale to close.

Illgen has more than 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry. He worked previously as Director of National Services for Title365, and prior to that as Vice President of National Sales at American Title and Vice President at Indecomm Global Services. Allen is recognized in the industry for his client-centric approach to business, taking the time to understand his client’s needs and finding the best-fit solutions. His results-driven attitude and extensive knowledge of mortgage originations and home equity have carried his successes throughout his career.

“We are excited to welcome Allen to Mortgage Connect. Allen is a well-known and respected professional in our industry,” said Cristy Ward, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President of Mortgage Connect. “He brings a tremendous amount of expertise that will be a great benefit as we continue to expand our national footprint.”

Mortgage Connect has been providing cutting-edge solutions to mortgage lenders for 15 years, achieving success through its unwavering focus on innovation, quality, and customer service. Last…